Xiaomi Redmi K20 leaks point to Snapdragon 730 SoC and 48 MP camera

Xiaomi is set to unveil a couple of sub-brand Redmi handsets in the form of the K20 and K20 Pro. While the Chinese smartphone giant has already confirmed several details about the K20 Pro, little is known about the K20. However, several leaks and rumours surrounding the Redmi K20 have provided some much-needed insight into the handset’s specifications.

The Redmi K20 is set to debut as the K20 Pro’s smaller sibling. Xiaomi hasn’t offered any insight into the K20, but a recently leaked photo of the K20’s packaging reveals several details about the nerfed K20 Pro.

According to the leaked image, the upcoming Redmi K20 will feature a Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is line with Xiaomi’s claim that it would launch a smartphone with new Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series chip.

The image also reveals a dual rear camera setup with full-screen display and pop-up front camera. While the primary camera on K20 will feature a 48-megapixel camera, details about the second lens are relatively unknown.

The K20 also gets a massive 4,000 mAh battery capacity, which when combined with the 8nm Snapdragon 730 should offer more-than-decent power efficiency.

While the Redmi K20 Pro is set to deliver the over-the-top flagship experience at a lower point, much like the Poco F1, the K20 will likely compete in the under Rs 20,000 smartphone space.

If K20 were to get a Snapdragon 730 chipset and debuts in the under Rs 20,000 price range, it has the potential of becoming one of India's best under Rs 20,000 smartphone. The K20 may also feature an FHD+ OLED display.