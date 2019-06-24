Xiaomi Poco F1 received a price cut yet again, now starts at Rs 17,999

Xiaomi’s Poco F1 has received another fresh price cut in India. The smartphone has received a temporary price drop of Rs 2,000. Recently, Poco F1 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage was available for Rs 20,999, down from its launch price of Rs 22,999. After the latest price cut, the Poco F1 retails in India for Rs 17,999, its lowest price ever.

Poco F1 has been the talk of the tech town since its launch last year. The smartphone was launched with a Snapdragon 845 and 6GB + 64GB storage for a starting price of Rs 20,999. Since the past few months, Poco F1’s price has dropped several times, courtesy of the Redmi K20 series which is expected to launch in India on July 17.

Xiaomi has dropped the prices across all the variants of Poco F1, which now starts at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The other two variants with 6GB + 128GB storage and 8GB + 256GB storage have also received a price drop of Rs 2,000 and can now be bought for Rs 20,999 and Rs 27,999. With the refreshed pricing, Poco F1 is the most affordable and the only smartphone to offer a Snapdragon 845 processor under Rs 20,000.

Apart from last year’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6GB/ 8GB RAM, Poco F1 features a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2246 pixels and an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The display has a wide notch found on the iPhone XS that houses a 20MP front camera and earpiece unit.

The rear panel comes with a dual-camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary lens. For selfies, there is a 20MP f/2.0 sensor at the front.

In terms of power backup, the Poco F1 comes loaded with a 4,000 mAh battery with 18W Quick charge 3.0 fast-charging support. It runs on Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 and has received the Widevine L1 certificate for streaming HD content on platforms like Netflix, Hotstar among others.