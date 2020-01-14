Xiaomi offers Redmi K20, K20 Pro at never-before price; Redmi K30 India launch imminent

Chinese device-maker Xiaomi launched the Redmi K30 5G alongside a 4G version of the phone in December 2019. The Redmi K30 5G has recently been certified by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Beyond the BIS certification (Model number M2001G7AI), discounts on the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro also indicate an imminent launch of the Redmi K30 5G in India.

The Redmi K20 and K20 Pro already received price cuts towards the end of 2019, but Xiaomi is offering a flat Rs 2,000 discount to customers purchasing the handsets via SBI credit cards. The offer is available on Amazon, Flipkart, and Mi.com. This will take the price of the Redmi K20 to as low as Rs 17,999, while the Pro variant will be available for as little as Rs 22,999. The offer on the Redmi K20 series will end on January 17.

The Redmi K20 and K20 Pro offer top-of-the-line specs like an FHD+ Super AMOLED display, formidable triple-camera setup and a 4,000 mAh battery. Moreover, the Redmi K20 offers a premium mid-tier chipset while the Pro version of the device gets a flagship-grade SoC.

The BIS certification, coupled with the price cut makes a strong case for the imminent arrival of the Redmi K30 5G. Although India is still behind in terms of 5G adoption, launching a 5G device won’t make much of a difference as it will offer 4G connectivity and offer a future-proof solution for consumers.

The Redmi K30 5G is the 5G successor to the vanilla Redmi K20 and arrives with a ton of improvements over its predecessor, including a bigger battery, higher refresh rate display, faster charging, a more powerful chipset and a quad-camera setup with a better primary sensor.

The Redmi K30 series also opts for a punch-hole notch over the pop-up selfie camera on its predecessor. Xiaomi is also expected to launch the 4G Redmi K30 variant in India alongside its 5G counterpart.