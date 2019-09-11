Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 will reportedly feature 90Hz AMOLED screen and 40W fast charging support

Xiaomi is set to disrupt the premium smartphone market space with the upcoming Mi Mix 4. The successor to the Mi Mix 3 is expected to launch later in September. The Mi Mix series is the Chinese smartphone maker’s most premium offering, and this year’s entrant is going to be no different.

The Mi Mix 4 is expected to uphold the high standards set by smartphone manufacturers like OnePlus, Samsung, and Huawei, among others. A recent leak on Chinese social media platform Weibo claimed that the Mi Mix 4 would sport an AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The post also claimed a pop-up selfie camera as opposed to the manual sliding camera on the Mi Mix 3. The leak also claims support for 40W fast charging technology. Now, given the rumoured specs were obtained from Weibo, we’d advise you to take them with a pinch of salt.

However, several flagship devices are opting for AMOLED panels with a 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the pop-up selfie camera has become a norm among Chinese smartphone makers. Lastly, we have already seen smartphone manufacturers like Vivo and Huawei surpass 40W fast charging technology. Xiaomi following suit wouldn’t be much of a surprise.

The Mi Mix 4 could also feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor, accompanied by three other cameras. The company helped Samsung in developing the 108MP sensor and officials already confirmed that it would debut on a Xiaomi smartphone sometime this year.