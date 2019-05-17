Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G phone displays 8K video streaming capability on a 5G network

Xiaomi recently announced the Mi Mix 3 5G handset on April 30, 2019, stating that the device will be commercially available in the days to follow. In Switzerland, the Mi Mix 3 launched on the Swiss network Sunrise on the May 2.

Now, little over ten days after the announcement of the Mi Mix 3 5G phone, marketing director for Xiaomi smartphone, Qi Zhiyuan displayed testing results of the network speed.



Wowed by this 8k video on #MiMIX3 5G, our first 5G smartphone. The super high speed and low latency achieved with 5G is truly changing the mobile experience. Are you looking forward to the rollout of 5G? #5GIsHerepic.twitter.com/1F7CL8Sw1q

— Wang Xiang (@XiangW_) 9 May 2019

According to the test, download speeds on Xiaomi’s 5G handset peaked at 1026Mbps. Wang Teng, product director, claims that the Chinese smartphone marker has invested significant manpower, material resources, and active coordination with 5G operators to test its 5G phone.

Additionally, Wang Xiang, Xiaomi’s senior VP shared a video that displayed the streaming capability of the Mi Mix 3 5G. The footage was streamed in 8K resolution over a 5G network with the aid of the phone’s Snapdragon 855 chipset and X50 5G modem.

The focus of the video was less on the phone and more so on the capability of a 5G network. From the video, you can tell the low latency and high-speed 5G achieves is truly game-changing and offers a whole new mobile streaming experience.

Xiaomi claims that the Mi Mix 3 5G has been successfully tested on China’s Unicom 5G network in Shanghai. The 5G handset can also play 8K UHD videos online. Xiaomi also demoed video calling and smart home IoT gadget control using the phone over a 5G connection.

While 5G connectivity might not be as widespread, recent surveys reveal most Xiaomi faithful would prefer to upgrade to a 5G handset. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G will go on sale in Europe from May with a starting at €599.