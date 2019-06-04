App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 images reveal fitness tracker with coloured display

The fitness tracker is rumoured to come equipped with a 135 mAh battery, slightly bigger than the already existing 110 mAh on Mi Band 3.

Pranav Hegde
Xiaomi’s highly successful Mi Band 4 is rumoured to launch soon. Previous reports have claimed that the smart band would come with a new design and a coloured display. Following up these claims, new leaked images have surfaced on the web that show the Mi Band 4 with a taller, and broader coloured display.

According to Chinese website ITHome, real images of Mi Band 4 have leaked online on Weibo. The most significant change in Mi Band 4 that can be spotted is a coloured display instead of monochrome. In terms of size, the pill-shaped screen looks the same as Mi Band 3. There is also a small home button at the bottom of the display.

Another feature that is said to have a spec bump is the battery. With the introduction of a coloured display, battery consumption too would increase on Mi Band 4. The fitness tracker is rumoured to come equipped with a 135 mAh battery, slightly bigger than the already existing 110 mAh on Mi Band 3. It is also rumoured to come with Photo-Plethysmography (PPG) sensor for detecting blood pressure. 

It was previously reported that Mi Band 4 would come in two variants. The smart band was spotted on Bluetooth SIG with an NFC variant alongside the smartphone version. For better connectivity, Mi Band 4 could come with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 that would also make offer better range and power efficiency.

The standard Mi Band 4 could launch below Yuan 300 ( approximately Rs 3,026), whereas the NFC variant could launch for Yuan 499 (approximately Rs 5,033.  Xiaomi has not yet confirmed the launch date or any of the above-mentioned specifications.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 12:52 pm

tags #Technology #Xiaomi

