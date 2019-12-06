Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro confirmed by company co-founder on Weibo

Xiaomi’s Mi 9 Pro and Mi Note 10 are arguably two of the company’s best smartphones. The Mi Note 10, which debuted with a 108-megapixel Penta-camera setup on the back, is yet to make its way to Indian markets but that still hasn’t stopped Xiaomi officials from announcing its next flagship.

Although there’s no official confirmation from the company; Xiaomi co-founder and president Lin Bin confirmed the Mi 10 Pro through a reply to a user’s post on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

While no details about the phone have been disclosed, we now know that the company will launch more than one Mi 10 variant.

The Chinese smartphone maker launched the Mi 9 and Mi 9 SE in February last year, while the Mi 9T followed in June and the Mi 9 Pro didn’t arrive until September. This time out, Xiaomi will likely launch at least three to four versions of the Mi 10 series, including a possible standard, mid-range, Pro and 5G models.

The Mi 10 Pro will most likely arrive at MWC 2020 in late February or early March. Considering the Xiaomi Mi 9 was one of the first handsets to pack a Snapdragon 855 chipset, the Mi 10 Pro could get a Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is slated to debut in the coming days.

Other specifications we can expect on the upcoming Mi 10 Pro is a Super AMOLED display and a 108-megapixel primary sensor, similar to that on the Mi Note 10 Pro. The Mi 10 Pro will also run on Android 10 with the MIUI 11 skin out of the box.