Last Updated : Jun 18, 2019 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi launches Redmi K20 with Snapdragon 730 SoC and pop-up selfie camera in Europe under Mi 9T branding

In terms of design and specifications, the Mi 9T is a carbon copy of the Redmi K20.

Carlsen Martin
Xiaomi recently unveiled the long-awaited Mi 9T in European markets. The Mi 9T launched at a starting price of 329 EUR (Roughly Rs 26,000). Straight off the bat, the Mi 9T is a rebranded version of the Redmi K20, which launched in China a couple of weeks ago and should arrive in India later this month or sometime in July.

In terms of design and specifications, the Mi 9T is a carbon copy of the Redmi K20, which is a bit odd considering the Mi 9T teaser revealed by Xiaomi featured a different back panel from the recently released device.  The Mi 9T sports an upper mid-range Snapdragon 730 SoC. The handset comes in two variants, one packing 64GB and the other offering 128GB of storage, RAM remains constant across both options at 6GB.

Unlike Xiaomi’s budget Redmi series, the Mi 9T sports a pop-up selfie camera. The lone 20-megapixel front camera eliminates the need for a notch, ensuring more screen real estate in the form of a 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio and thin bezels on either side. For the display, Xiaomi has opted for a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.

The Mi 9T is equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The Mi 9T also runs on a 4,000 mAh battery capacity and 18W fast charging support. The phone also ships with the latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system. The Mi 9T will be available in three finishes; Carbon Black, Glacier Blue, and Flame Red.

Much like the Mi 9 before, Xiaomi won’t bring the Mi 9T to India. Instead, Indian audiences will be able to purchase the Redmi K20, news confirmed by Manu Jain, Managing Director at Xiaomi India. Xiaomi will also launch a flagship K20 Pro alongside the K20. The K20 Pro will serve as a replacement to the Poco F1, Xiaomi’s current flagship killer in the country.

First Published on Jun 18, 2019 05:10 pm

tags #smartphone #Technology #Xiaomi

