Xiaomi launches new variant of Redmi Note 8 for offline buyers: Check price, specifications & features

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 last month in India. The budget smartphone has been available for purchase only via flash sales in India. While flash sales are scheduled once every week, the smartphone goes out of stock in no time. For those who want to buy the Redmi Note 8, but couldn’t, the smartphone can now be purchased offline.

The company has launched a new variant of the Redmi Note 8 for offline buyers in India. The smartphone can be purchased via offline retailers for Rs 9,799. At this price, buyers would get 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt memory, reports 91Mobiles.

The 3GB+32GB variant is just Rs 200 cheaper than the 4GB+64GB variant. Rest of the specifications on the new variant remain the same.

Redmi Note 8 features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with a ‘Dot’ notch on top. Performance unit includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with 3/4/6GB RAM and 32/64/128GB inbuilt memory. There is a 4,000 mAh battery packed with an 18W fast charger inside the box.

In terms of cameras, there is a quad-camera setup at the back. The primary sensor is a 48MP f/1.79 sensor, coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV, a 2MP Macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies, there is a 13MP front-facing camera on the Redmi Note 8.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, and USB Type-C.