Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 06:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi launches Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 with 9th Gen Intel CPUs and up to RTX 2060 graphics

The entry-level laptop in the series starts at CNY 7,499 (Roughly Rs 76,000).

Carlsen Martin

Chinese device-maker Xiaomi recently announced it’s 2019 Mi gaming laptop with impressive specifications. The new series includes three models and ship with 9th Gen Intel processors and Nvidia RTX and GTX graphics. The entry-level laptop in the series starts at CNY 7,499 (Roughly Rs 76,000) in China. So, let’s take a look at all the details about the 2019 Mi gaming laptop.

The entry-level gaming notebook packs an Intel Core i5-9300H processor coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM. You also get an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics card on the new Mi gaming laptop. Meanwhile, the top-tier Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 packs an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU with a 4.1 GHz Turbo Boost Clock. It also gets 16GB of RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD.
SpecificationsBase ModelMid-Tier ModelTop-Tier Model
CPUIntel Core i5-9300HIntel Core i7-9750HIntel Core i7-9750H
GPUNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 TiNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
RAM8GB DDR4 RAM (2666MHz)16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 RAM (2666MHz)16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 RAM (2666MHz)
Storage512GB PCIe SSD512GB PCIe SSD512GB PCIe SSD
Display15.6 inch FHD - 144Hz Refresh Rate15.6 inch FHD - 144Hz Refresh Rate15.6 inch FHD - 144Hz Refresh Rate
I/O4 x USB 3.0 1 x Ethernet 1 x Microphone Port 1 x Headphone Jack 1 x HDMI Output 3-in-1 Card Reader4 x USB 3.0 1 x Ethernet 1 x Microphone Port 1 x Headphone Jack 1 x HDMI Output 3-in-1 Card Reader4 x USB 3.0 1 x Ethernet 1 x Microphone Port 1 x Headphone Jack 1 x HDMI Output 3-in-1 Card Reader
Price ChinaCNY 7,499 (Approx. Rs 76,000)CNY 8,599 (Approx. Rs 87,000)CNY 8,999  (Approx. Rs 91,500)

The second-gen Xiaomi gaming laptop retains a similar design as its predecessor. It also sports a 15.6-inch display with an 81-percent screen-to-body ratio. The screen also supports a 144Hz refresh rate to allow users to take advantage of the upgraded graphics.

All three variants feature dual-band Wi-Fi, Dolby Audio, Bluetooth 5.0, a webcam and a 55Whr battery. Xiaomi has also added a good assortment of ports on its 2019 Mi gaming laptop. Additionally, the keyboard features 4-zone RGB backlighting and a glass touchpad. The laptop also ships with Windows 10 Home.

Since the previous version of the Mi gaming laptop didn't make it to Indian shores, it is highly unlikely that the 2019 version will make its debut in the country.

First Published on Aug 5, 2019 06:50 pm

tags #gadgets #Laptop #Xiaomi

