Xiaomi launches Mi Eco-Active T-Shirt made from recycled PET bottles

Xiaomi has launched a new Mi Eco-Active T-Shirt in India. The Mi Eco-Active T-Shirt is environment-friendly clothing that is made in India for fitness enthusiasts. Xiaomi claims that each Mi Eco-Active T-Shirt is made using 12 recycled PET bottles collected from different parts of the country.

Each Eco-Active T-Shirts is made with the yarn of discarded PET bottles. The yarn consumes 10 litres of water for recycling every kilogram of plastic yarn as compared to a normal cotton T-shirt which takes about 23,000 litres of water to process the same.

Mi Eco-Active T-Shirt also saves up to 70 percent of carbon emission in comparison to a regular cotton t-shirt and comes with tags embedded with holy basil seeds which can be sown. Xiaomi is also making sure that the packaging is eco-friendly too. Mi Eco-Active T-Shirt comes in a canister packaging which can be used as a pot for sowing those tag seeds.

Xiaomi also states that the Mi Eco-Active T-Shirt is breathable, sweat-absorbent and skin-friendly, making it fit for workouts as well.

Available in White colour, Mi Eco Active T-Shirt price in India is Rs 999 and will be available on Mi.com through crowdfunding starting 12 pm on September 11.

Commenting on the launch, Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Mi India mentioned, “At Mi India, we are cognizant of our responsibility towards the environment and realise the need for an eco-friendly lifestyle. We have actively worked towards creating merchandise that not only offers optimal breathability but is ingeniously designed to reduce waste by using discarded PET bottles to manufacture the T-Shirts that can be further recycled too. In this era of mindful manufacturing, we hope to contribute as much as we can and nurture the environment that has given us plenty.”