App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi launches CC9, CC9e and CC9 Meitu Custom Edition with 32MP front camera in China

The Meitu Custom Edition comes with identical specs as the CC9 with different RAM, storage, and colour.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi has launched a new CC-series in China that currently includes three smartphones. The CC9, CC9e, and CC9 Meitu Custom Edition are mid-ranged smartphones that come with a 32MP front camera. The Meitu Custom Edition comes with identical specs as the CC9 with different RAM, storage, and colour.

Starting with the CC9, it features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and 403ppi. The smartphone gets a water-drop notch on top for the front camera.

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB storage options. Storage can be further expanded using a microSD up to 256GB. For better graphical performance, there is an Adreno 616 GPU.

Close

In terms of camera, the CC9 gets a triple rear camera setup with a primary 48MP f/1.9 sensor. The other two cameras include an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The rear camera comes with features like Super Night Mode, HDR,  Portrait Mode, slow-motion up to 960 fps, etc.

related news

For selfies, the CC9 gets a 32MP f/2.0 front camera with AI Portrait mode, Beauty mode, Mimoji and Face-Unlock.

The CC9 gets a 4,030 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The CC9 also gets an in-display fingerprint scanner as an alternative to face-unlock. 

The CC9 has been launched in China for Yuan 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,000) for the 6GB + 64GB variant, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant has been priced at Yuan 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,000).

The CC9 Meitu Custom Edition is a premium variant of the CC9 that gets an 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. The custom edition smartphone has been launched in a single White gradient finish colour and has been priced at Yuan 2,599 (approximately Rs 26,000).

The CC9e, on the other hand, features a 6.08-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 720 * 1520 pixels. It gets a 2.0GHz Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 4GB/ 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB storage options. Storage on the CC9e can be expanded up to 256GB via a hybrid microSD slot. 

The CC9e shares the same camera unit and battery from the CC9. It has been launched in China for Yuan 1,299 (approximately Rs 13,000) for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 64GB variant and 6GB + 128GB variant have been priced at Yuan 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,000) and Yuan 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000), respectively.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 04:53 pm

tags #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.