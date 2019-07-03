Xiaomi launches CC9, CC9e and CC9 Meitu Custom Edition with 32MP front camera in China

Xiaomi has launched a new CC-series in China that currently includes three smartphones. The CC9, CC9e, and CC9 Meitu Custom Edition are mid-ranged smartphones that come with a 32MP front camera. The Meitu Custom Edition comes with identical specs as the CC9 with different RAM, storage, and colour.

Starting with the CC9, it features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and 403ppi. The smartphone gets a water-drop notch on top for the front camera.

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB storage options. Storage can be further expanded using a microSD up to 256GB. For better graphical performance, there is an Adreno 616 GPU.

In terms of camera, the CC9 gets a triple rear camera setup with a primary 48MP f/1.9 sensor. The other two cameras include an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The rear camera comes with features like Super Night Mode, HDR, Portrait Mode, slow-motion up to 960 fps, etc.

For selfies, the CC9 gets a 32MP f/2.0 front camera with AI Portrait mode, Beauty mode, Mimoji and Face-Unlock.

The CC9 gets a 4,030 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The CC9 also gets an in-display fingerprint scanner as an alternative to face-unlock.

The CC9 has been launched in China for Yuan 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,000) for the 6GB + 64GB variant, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant has been priced at Yuan 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,000).

The CC9 Meitu Custom Edition is a premium variant of the CC9 that gets an 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. The custom edition smartphone has been launched in a single White gradient finish colour and has been priced at Yuan 2,599 (approximately Rs 26,000).

The CC9e, on the other hand, features a 6.08-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 720 * 1520 pixels. It gets a 2.0GHz Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 4GB/ 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB storage options. Storage on the CC9e can be expanded up to 256GB via a hybrid microSD slot.

The CC9e shares the same camera unit and battery from the CC9. It has been launched in China for Yuan 1,299 (approximately Rs 13,000) for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 64GB variant and 6GB + 128GB variant have been priced at Yuan 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,000) and Yuan 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000), respectively.