 Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain explains the reason behind higher pricing of Redmi K20 series

Two of the most anticipated phones, the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro, only recently launched in India, but the pricing of both devices hasn’t been well-received.

The Redmi K20, which competes with the Realme X is about Rs 5,000 more, while the flagship Redmi K20 Pro starts from Rs 27,999. In comparison, Xiaomi’s last flagship killer, the Poco F1 launched at Rs 7K less than the second flagship killer. But if you look closer the numbers add up, and you’ll find the price difference was a necessity for a no-compromise approach.

Let’s take the Redmi K20 first. Although this device shares a lot of similarities to the Realme X, it’s what’s under the hood that makes the big difference here. The Snapdragon 710 SoC, on the Realme X, was introduced nearly a year ago, while the Snapdragon 730 SoC just launched in 2019.

The Redmi K20 is the first phone commercially available phone based on Qualcomm’s third most powerful chip. But the chipset doesn’t just offer a considerable performance gain; the 8nm manufacturing process ensures better power efficiency as well.



The Redmi K20 Pro, on the other hand, gets a massive 7K price increase from the Poco F1, which launched in India as Xiaomi’s take on the flagship killer. However, the Poco F1 compromised on build quality, camera and display. Where the Poco F1 felt like a “compromised flagship killer”, the Redmi K20 Pro seems like Xiaomi’s first “true flagship killer”.

Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi VP and India MD wrote a letter to the fans citing the reasons for the additional cost to both phones. Part of Jain's letter read; “Please note that latest technology gets cheaper with time; we could have used older generation processors to save money or we could have waited for 6 months for component costs to go down, and hence further reduce the price of the Redmi K20. But that would have gone against our philosophy of bringing the latest innovation to you.”

Jain also added that incorporating the Snapdragon 730 and 855 SoC on the K20 series was more expensive. The Redmi K20 series were manufactured in India and Jain claimed that plants in the country required technological upgrades to meet the demands of the flagship Redmi K20 series. Jain also reaffirmed the company’s honest pricing policy, citing a less than 5 percent profit margin was maintained on the Redmi K20 series.