'Stop giving smartphones..': Former Xiaomi India CEO gives key advice to parents

Former Xiaomi CEO Manu Kumar Jain also urged parents to not give phones to kids "to keep them occupied". (Photo credit on the left: linkedin.com/manukumarjain).

Smartphones have become an integral part of lives of not just adults but also children, who spend considerable time of their day on these devices.

Recently, in a LinkedIn post, former Xiaomi India CEO Manu Kumar Jain shared an advice to parents, requesting them to keep their children away from smartphones for long periods of time.

"Stop giving smartphones to your kids. Parents, let's talk about the alarming impact of early smartphone and tablet exposure on our children's mental health.

"A friend shared this report from Sapien Labs that highlights a deeply concerning correlation between early access to smartphones (& tablets) to young children and the increased likelihood of suffering from mental disorders as adults," Jain wrote.

Jain also urged parents to not give phones to kids "to keep them occupied" and adviced them to "encourage real world interactions" with their children.

"I urge parents to resist the temptation of handing over a phone to kids to keep them occupied. Instead, encourage real-world interactions, some outdoor activities, and/or engage them in hobbies. By doing so, we can create a healthier and more balanced environment that fosters authentic learning and social interactions," he wrote.

In the post, Jain shared numbers which indicated the impact caused on kids by over-exposure to smartphones.

"The numbers from the study are truly shocking: (a) Approx. 60-70% of women who were exposed to smartphones before the age of 10 are experiencing mental health issues as adults. (b) Men aren't immune either, with approx. 45-50% of those exposed to smartphones before the age of 10 also facing similar challenges later in life," he wrote.

Anand Mahindra reacted to the study, calling the findings "incredibly disturbing,".

Incredibly disturbing. Research being conducted by Sapien Labs and Krea University, AP, shows that the age at which a child first owns a smartphone affects their mental well-being in adulthood. I join many others in urging parents to exercise caution & restraint.… pic.twitter.com/VUThRA06Fe— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 15, 2023