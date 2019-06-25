Xiaomi launches waterproof Mi Beard Trimmer with quad-edge design

Xiaomi India has turned five and in order to celebrate it, the company has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of a new trimmer. The Mi Beard Trimmer is the first product launched by Xiaomi in the ‘personal grooming’ category. It comes with a bunch of features and is also water-resistant.

Raghu Reddy, Head of Category and Online Sales, Xiaomi India, said, "We are truly excited to be offering Mi Beard Trimmer, an India-exclusive product, venturing into the personal grooming segment."

The Mi Beard Trimmer comes in a stainless steel body. It sports a quad edge design, which according to Xiaomi not only offers a solid grip along but also provides an exceptional feel while holding. It comes with self-sharpening blades that offer 0.5mm precision. The trimmer also comes with a 20-settings dial and two beard combs that offer 40 different length settings.

In terms of battery life, Xiaomi claims that the Mi Beard Trimmer offers up to 10 minutes of use within five minutes of charge. When charged fully, the trimmer offers up to 90 minutes on a single charge. The trimmer can be charged with a USB charger and can be used with the chord or without it.

To save some juice, the trimmer comes with Travel Mode. The device can be charged on the go with the help of a power bank. It is IPX7 certified and can be submerged up to 1 metre in water for 30 minutes to wash it completely. The inclusion of a travel lock makes it easier to carry the beard trimmer in a toiletry kit.