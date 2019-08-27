Xiaomi GM confirms company working on Redmi K30, would get 5G support

It has only been a few weeks since Xiaomi launched the K20-series in India. The company’s flagship killer has been available on sale and getting good reviews for its design and performance. Meanwhile, Xiaomi has given details about the next iteration of the K20-series.

Xiaomi’s general manager Lu Weibing has confirmed that the company is working on Redmi K30. Weibing confirmed the news on Weibo and also revealed a few details about the device. Weibing’s post reveals that Redmi K30 would support 5G-connectivity. Since the K-series is focused on offering flagship features at an affordable price, the K30 could possibly be amongst the most affordable smartphones that support 5G.

Although Weibing has not mentioned anything about the Redmi K30 Pro, we can expect Xiaomi to launch it alongside the K30. In case you are waiting for the smartphones, the wait could be long since the Redmi K30-series are expected to be launched during mid-2020.

To recall, the Redmi K20-series was launched in India in July. The lineup includes two smartphones, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro.

The Redmi K20 Pro (Review) features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Horizon AMOLED display with no-notch on top and all-screen design. This has resulted in a screen to body ratio of 91.9 percent. Other display features include a 1080 * 2340 resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, in-display fingerprint scanner, DC Dimming and DCI P3 colour gamut support.

Performance specs include a 2.84 GHz Snapdragon 855 SoC with Adreno 640GPU for graphics. The processor is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. There is a 4,000 mAh cell with 27W Sonic-charging support via USB Type-C.

In terms of optics, there are triple cameras at the back with a primary 48MP f/1.75 Sony IMX586 shooter. The other two lenses include a 13MP 124.8-degree ultra-wide camera and an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor.

For selfies, the Redmi K20 Pro gets a 20MP camera that pops up within 0.8 seconds.

The standard Redmi K20 shares the same display of the Redmi K20 Pro. It gets an 8nm 2.2GHz Snapdragon 730 SoC with 6GB RAM and 64GB, 128GB storage.

The camera, too, is the same as the Redmi K20 Pro. However, the Redmi K20 gets a 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor, instead of the Sony IMX586 found on the Redmi K20 Pro. Lastly, the Redmi K20 supports 18W fast-charging as compared to the 27W fast-charging on the Pro model.

Pricing for the Redmi K20 in India starts at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant is available for Rs 23,999.