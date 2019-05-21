App
Last Updated : May 21, 2019 02:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi could launch Redmi 7A alongside flagship K20 Pro

Unlike the current trend of smartphones having a notch or punch-hole, Redmi 7A would have a traditional design with bezels at the top and bottom.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi would launch its flagship device Redmi K20 Pro on May 28. The smartphone has created a lot of buzz mainly due to its tagline of a ‘Flagship Killer’, which was once known to be associated with OnePlus devices.

A tipster has revealed that alongside the K20 Pro, Xiaomi would launch a standard variant of the flagship as well as a ‘budget Redmi device’.

According to Ishan Agarwal, who has lately been popular for his accurate leaks, Xiaomi would launch a budget Redmi device on May 28. Agarwal did not mention the name or specifications that the budget device would carry, but he hints at the launch of Redmi 7A which was recently spotted on TENAA.

The listings have revealed some specifications and images that show the front and back of the smartphone. Unlike the current trend of smartphones having a notch or punch-hole, Redmi 7A would have a traditional design with bezels at the top and bottom.

As per the certification listing, Redmi 7A with the model number M1903C3EC would have a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 * 1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The entry-level device would have an Octa-core processor clocking at 1.4GHz. The listing does not mention which SoC would power the Redmi 7A. It could come paired with 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB RAM and 16GB, 32GB, 64 GB storage options. 

For optics, the listing states Redmi 7A would feature a single 13MP sensor at the back with LED flash. At the front, there could be an 8MP lens for selfies. The device could come packed with a 3,900 mAh battery. It does not have any biometric authentication hardware for secure unlocking. 

Connectivity options would include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio, etc. The device measures 146.30 * 70.41 * 9.55mm and weighs 150 grams. It would run on MiUi 10 out of the box based on Android 9.0. 

While there is no official word on the launch, TENAA certification followed by Agarwal’s tip suggests that the launch is imminent. Xiaomi is also expected to unveil Redmi K20 alongside its Pro model.

Redmi 7A would replace the Redmi 6A when launched in India.

First Published on May 21, 2019 02:27 pm

tags #gadgets #Redmi #Redmi 7A #Technology #trends #Xiaomi

