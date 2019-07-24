Xiaomi could kill Poco, replace Redmi as its premium offering: IDC report

Xiaomi POCO F1 | Probably, the most unexpected smartphone in the list considering the price at which it was launched. The F1, launched at Rs 19,999, has a dual camera setup (12MP and 5MP). It has a reasonably bright f/1.9 aperture. The phone misses out on OIS though.

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi K20-series in India starting at Rs 21,999. The pricing has left many Mi fans disappointed, who seem to be complaining about the flagship’s pricing higher than China. This can possibly make some room for the Poco F2, that could have been launched later this year. However, the company may discontinue the Poco brand in India, according to an Economic Times (ET) report.

Analysts at IDC speculate that Xiaomi may soon kill the Poco brand. It is said that Xiaomi may have decided to replace Redmi with Poco as the company’s premium offering. Recently, Poco Global product head Jai Mani quit the company. Mani told ET, “For Poco, nothing changes because of an executive leaving and work will go on as planned”.

The IDC report is based on the analysis that Poco and Redmi K20 currently overlap each other, and it totally makes sense for the Xiaomi to drop Poco. “Poco was launched to give high-end chosen few specs at mid-range prices, with clear compromises on design language. It was launched as an upgrade option for large Xiaomi base without breaking bank required to buy a flagship phone. It saw a mixed response really,” said Navkendar Singh, research director at IDC India.

Singh further added that the Redmi K20 features ‘absolute flagship specs, hardware, and design’. Add to it the product’s aggressive pricing, which puts the existence of Poco in doubt.

When ET asked Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain for a comment, he said, “We will not be able to answer it (question) right now”.

Jain further added that the company is working on a few products that would come in brands or series. However, he refused to disclose any details at the moment.