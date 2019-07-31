Xiaomi confirms upcoming Redmi smartphone with MediaTek Helio G90T SoC

The upcoming phone could also get a 64-megapixel primary camera.
MediaTek recently launched the Helio G90 series of gaming chipset to power a new breed of affordable gaming smartphones. And, it looks like Xiaomi will be the first to adopt the new chip in its handset.
The Chinese smartphone maker confirmed the launch of a gaming smartphone powered by the Helio G90T at the MediaTek G90 event.Xiaomi Global VP and Managing Director India Manu Kumar Jain took to twitter to share the news about the upcoming collaboration.
Super excited: all-new @MediaTek#Helio#G90 & #G90T were
launched today!
These are amazing #gaming chipsets - Cortex A76 CPU, Mali G76 GPU & Antutu > 220K.
We'll launch a phone with the incredible, high performance G90T. Get ready for ultimate gaming!#Xiaomi href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mediatek?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mediatek pic.twitter.com/z9WUDNw0lG— #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) July 30, 2019
Jain shared some statistics about the Indian gaming market. He claimed India was one of the top five mobile gaming markets with over 22 million active gamers. Jain also tweeted the stats that each one of these users spends an average of 42 minutes a day gaming. Jain estimates that the gaming segment in India could become a billion-dollar industry in the next couple of years.
The upcoming Xiaomi smartphone powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T would be released under the Redmi brand – confirmed by Redmi's official Weibo handle. Redmi has also confirmed a smartphone with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Considering the MediaTek G90T chipset supports a 64MP camera, the next Redmi smartphone with the latest MediaTek SoC could also sport a 64-megapixel as its primary sensor.
Yeh #PUBG waala hai kya?
Experienced real life PUBG. Amazed at Indian gaming industry growth!
* 2.2 Cr gamers
* spend 42 min/day
* $1Bn in 2 yrs
Excited about our new phone with @Mediatek#Helio#G90T. Whats ur fav. game?RT if you are an avid gamer
#Xiaomi href="https://t.co/jWrV1GUkgB">pic.twitter.com/jWrV1GUkgB— #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) July 30, 2019