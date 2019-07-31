App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 08:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi confirms upcoming Redmi smartphone with MediaTek Helio G90T SoC

The upcoming phone could also get a 64-megapixel primary camera.

Carlsen Martin

MediaTek recently launched the Helio G90 series of gaming chipset to power a new breed of affordable gaming smartphones. And, it looks like Xiaomi will be the first to adopt the new chip in its handset.

The Chinese smartphone maker confirmed the launch of a gaming smartphone powered by the Helio G90T at the MediaTek G90 event.

Xiaomi Global VP and Managing Director India Manu Kumar Jain took to twitter to share the news about the upcoming collaboration.

Jain shared some statistics about the Indian gaming market. He claimed India was one of the top five mobile gaming markets with over 22 million active gamers. Jain also tweeted the stats that each one of these users spends an average of 42 minutes a day gaming. Jain estimates that the gaming segment in India could become a billion-dollar industry in the next couple of years.
The upcoming Xiaomi smartphone powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T would be released under the Redmi brand – confirmed by Redmi’s official Weibo handle. Redmi has also confirmed a smartphone with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Considering the MediaTek G90T chipset supports a 64MP camera, the next Redmi smartphone with the latest MediaTek SoC could also sport a 64-megapixel as its primary sensor.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 08:12 pm

tags #Technology #Xiaomi

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.