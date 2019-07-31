Xiaomi confirms upcoming Redmi smartphone with MediaTek Helio G90T SoC

MediaTek recently launched the Helio G90 series of gaming chipset to power a new breed of affordable gaming smartphones. And, it looks like Xiaomi will be the first to adopt the new chip in its handset.

The Chinese smartphone maker confirmed the launch of a gaming smartphone powered by the Helio G90T at the MediaTek G90 event.



Yeh #PUBG waala hai kya?

Experienced real life PUBG. Amazed at Indian gaming industry growth!

* 2.2 Cr gamers

* spend 42 min/day

* $1Bn in 2 yrs Excited about our new phone with @Mediatek#Helio#G90T. Whats ur fav. game? RT if you are an avid gamer

#Xiaomi href="https://t.co/jWrV1GUkgB">pic.twitter.com/jWrV1GUkgB — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) July 30, 2019