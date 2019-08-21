App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 07:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi confirms the launch of Redmi Note 8 series on August 29, Note 8 Pro to get 64MP camera

It is unclear if the Redmi Note 8, too, would get the 64MP sensor.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming Redmi Note 8 series in China. The Chinese manufacturer would launch the Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro in its home country on August 29.

The company has also confirmed that the Redmi Note 8 Pro would feature a 64MP primary camera.

Xiaomi confirmed the launch event through a Weibo post. The image uploaded on Weibo shows the Redmi Note 8 Pro’s green gradient back panel sporting a vertically aligned quad-camera setup. The invite also confirms the use of Samsung’s Bright GW1 64MP sensor on the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

No other details have been confirmed as yet. It is also unclear if the Redmi Note 8, too, would get the 64MP sensor. Earlier this year, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro with a 48MP primary sensor and the standard Note 7 with a 12MP primary camera. It then launched a new variant called Note 7S with a 48MP primary sensor.

related news

The smartphone in the teaser image looks a lot similar to a leaked image from a tv commercial shoot. The leaked image has a boy holding a green Redmi device. Since the image was blurry, it looked as if the Redmi Note 8 Pro would sport a triple-camera setup. Xiaomi’s launch event post now confirms that the Note 8 Pro would have a quad-camera setup. Xiaomi would also launch its first Redmi smart TV at the event.

So far, Xiaomi seems to have taken the lead to launch the world’s first smartphone camera with a 64MP sensor. Its biggest competitor, Realme, is set to launch the Realme XT with a 64MP smartphone camera in late September. It is currently unknown when Xiaomi will bring the Note 8-series in India.

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 07:45 pm

tags #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi

