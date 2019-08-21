Xiaomi confirms the launch of Redmi Note 8 series on August 29, Note 8 Pro to get 64MP camera

It is unclear if the Redmi Note 8, too, would get the 64MP sensor.
Xiaomi has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming Redmi Note 8 series in China. The Chinese manufacturer would launch the Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro in its home country on August 29.
The company has also confirmed that the Redmi Note 8 Pro would feature a 64MP primary camera.
Xiaomi confirmed the launch event through a Weibo post. The image uploaded on Weibo shows the Redmi Note 8 Pro’s green gradient back panel sporting a vertically aligned quad-camera setup. The invite also confirms the use of Samsung’s Bright GW1 64MP sensor on the Redmi Note 8 Pro.
No other details have been confirmed as yet. It is also unclear if the Redmi Note 8, too, would get the 64MP sensor. Earlier this year, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro with a 48MP primary sensor and the standard Note 7 with a 12MP primary camera. It then launched a new variant called Note 7S with a 48MP primary sensor.
The smartphone in the teaser image looks a lot similar to a leaked image from a tv commercial shoot. The leaked image has a boy holding a green Redmi device. Since the image was blurry, it looked as if the Redmi Note 8 Pro would sport a triple-camera setup. Xiaomi's launch event post now confirms that the Note 8 Pro would have a quad-camera setup. Xiaomi would also launch its first Redmi smart TV at the event.So far, Xiaomi seems to have taken the lead to launch the world's first smartphone camera with a 64MP sensor. Its biggest competitor, Realme, is set to launch the Realme XT with a 64MP smartphone camera in late September. It is currently unknown when Xiaomi will bring the Note 8-series in India.