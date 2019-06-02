Xiaomi confirms Redmi K20 Pro will debut as a flagship killer with Snapdragon 855

Yesterday, OnePlus released its latest flagship handsets the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. While the OnePlus 7 Pro stood out as a next-generation flagship, the OnePlus 7 seemed pretty much like an upgraded OnePlus 6T. However, another Chinese smartphone player wasted little time in taking a quick jibe at OnePlus.

Before we get into the who said what, let’s talk about Redmi’s latest announcement. Xiaomi recently confirmed that the first flagship smartphone under the Redmi sub-brand would be titled, Redmi K20 Pro.

Additionally, General Manager, Lu Weibing went on to explain that the ‘K’ in K20 stood for ‘Killer’ and that all Redmi handsets with the K-series branding will offer flagship performance and features. The news of a flagship K20 smartphone was confirmed through a post on Redmi’s official Weibo handle.

This brings us to Xiaomi’s latest twitter post that states: “Congratulations, OnePlus! We heard about your new flagship. Regards, Flagship Killer 2.0.”



Cometh the flagship, cometh the flagship Killer 2.0.

Coming soon href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Redmi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Redmi pic.twitter.com/jrMVbOZItG — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) 15 May 2019

You’ll notice painfully obvious terms used by Xiaomi to sign off; ‘Flagship,’ ‘Killer,’ ‘2’ and ‘0’, which also translates to flagship Redmi K20. While it’s hard to miss, the 855 in the ‘K’ is confirmation that the new flagship killer will feature a Snapdragon 855 chipset that will put it on par at least in terms of performance with all of 2019's mobile powerhouses.

Now that’s a tall claim considering the OnePlus 7 Pro can easily go head to head with some of the biggest flagship phones on the market including the Galaxy S10 series and Huawei’s P30 series.

The recent post also leads us to believe that the Redmi K20 Pro could be rebranded in India as the Poco F2. The Poco F1 was undoubtedly Xiaomi’s first flagship killer offering top-tier performance in a mid-range budget, while also massively undercutting the OnePlus 6T (the then considered flagship killer).

Another aspect to consider is that Redmi didn’t launch a K10 model, jumping directly to the K20, which could also mean that the Poco F1 was flagship killer 1.0 or K10.

Whether or not the K20 will be rebranded as the Poco F2 in India is yet to be seen. However, if this upcoming handset can offer consumers the same over-the-top value for money proposition as the Poco F1, Xiaomi could be hatching another huge success story.