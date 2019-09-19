Xiaomi confirms Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition will get 12GB RAM with Snapdragon 855+

Xiaomi is set to launch a new variant of the Redmi K20 Pro. Called Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition, the upgraded variant would get upgrades in performance and camera unit. Xiaomi has confirmed a few features before the Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition launches tonight in China.

Redmi CEO Lu Weibing has confirmed that the K20 Pro Exclusive Edition would feature a Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The new processor offers a slightly better clock speed and a 15 percent improvement in the GPU performance as well.

Xiaomi is also bumping up the RAM and storage on the Redmi K20 Exclusive Edition. The new variant is confirmed to get 12GB RAM with 512GB internal memory, which is the highest for a Redmi smartphone.

The design and other Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition specifications are expected to remain the same as the Redmi K20 Pro (Review).

It would feature a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Horizon AMOLED display with a screen to body ratio of 91.9 percent. Other display features include a 1080 * 2340 resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, in-display fingerprint scanner, DC Dimming and DCI P3 colour gamut support.

For optics, Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition is also rumoured to get the new 64MP smartphone camera. The standard Redmi K20 Pro has triple cameras at the back with a primary 48MP f/1.75 Sony IMX586 shooter. The other two lenses include a 13MP 124.8-degree ultra-wide camera and an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor. Selfies on Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition can be taken using the 20MP pop-up camera.