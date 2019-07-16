Xiaomi confirms Mi A3 launch in Spain on July 17

Xiaomi has started teasing the Mi A3, promising improvements in the camera and performance departments. The company had confirmed an official launch of the phone in Poland on July 25 on its Mi Community Forum. It turns out, the Mi A3 would be first launched in Spain on July 17.



Nuestros Mi Fans lo tienen claro, la serie Mi A reúne todo lo necesario: sistema Android, y todas las ventajas de ser un dispositivo Xiaomi.

¿Preparados para lo que está a puntito de llegar el miércoles 17 de julio? #AndroidONE #MiA3 pic.twitter.com/4OjiWl5cD4 — Xiaomi España (@XiaomiEspana) July 15, 2019

Xiaomi Spain has confirmed the launch of Mi A3 in the country on July 17. In a tweet (translated), the company said, “Our Mi Fans have it clear, the Mi A series brings together all the necessary: Android system, and all the advantages of being a Xiaomi device. Ready for what is about to arrive on Wednesday, July 17? ”

Without revealing any hints, Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of Mi A3 in Spain. The image uploaded with the tweet mentions about Mi Fans appreciating about the hardware and Android One updates offered with the Mi A-series smartphones.

Xiaomi has not stated how many Mi-A series devices would be launched on July 17. The company is rumoured to launch the Mi A3 Lite alongside the Mi A3. Speculations have been made in the past about the CC9 and CC9e being rebranded and launched globally as Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite.

Multiple rumours claimed that the Mi A3 would get the same Snapdragon 730 found on CC9, whereas the Mi A3 would get Snapdragon 665 under the hood. However, a leaked hands-on image of the device revealed that the Mi A3 would get powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665.

Other specifications of the Mi A3 include a 6.08-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner, 4,030 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging, triple camera setup with a 48MP AI primary camera and a 32MP front camera.

In related news, Xiaomi would launch the Redmi K20-series in India on July 17. The company is betting big with the Redmi K20-series being the new flagship killer in the market.