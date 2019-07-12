App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 06:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi confirms Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite, could get Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 675 SoCs

Sung took to Twitter and asked Mi fans what they are looking forward to in the next Mi A-series smartphones.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Xiaomi has been rumoured to launch the Mi A3 for quite some time. Speculations of the launch increased after the company launched the CC9-series in China. For the first time, the company has teased the Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite officially.

Xiaomi Global Spokesperson Donovan Sung has teased the launch of Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite on Twitter. Sung took to Twitter and asked Mi fans what they are looking forward to in the next Mi A-series smartphones. 

The tweet does hint that Xiaomi would launch the Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite. The devices have been spotted online several times in the past with the codenames bamboo_sprout and cosmos_sprout.

On July 11, MySmartPrice leaked the specifications of Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite. The report suggests that Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite would feature Snapdragon 730 SoC and Snapdragon 675 SoC, respectively.

It was also rumoured that the Mi CC9 and CC9e would launch globally as Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite. A Xiaomi smartphone with the model number M1906F9SH was spotted on US FCC listings with design schematics. Previously, a Xiaomi smartphone with the codename ‘laurel_sprout’ was spotted by XDA Developers. The CC9e had a codename ‘laurus’ in China, and Android One devices come with ‘_sprout’ suffix.

The rumour got a stronger base after a Xiaomi device with the model name ‘laurus’ was recently spotted on Geekbench listings with 6GB RAM and Android 9. 

If these rumours are correct, then based on the CC9 spec sheet, it could be said that the Mi A3 could feature a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, a powerful Snapdragon 730 SoC, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and triple camera setup.

The Mi A3 Lite, on the other hand, could feature a 6.08-inch HD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 675 SoC, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and triple rear camera setup.

There is no information available about the launch date of these devices. However, it can be predicted that we can see the device soon hitting the markets after Sung’s tweet.
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 06:21 pm

tags #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi

