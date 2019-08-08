App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi confirms a Redmi smartphone with 64MP camera, Mi device with 108MP camera to launch soon

The Redmi smartphone would have the much-talked-about Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi has taken a lead in showcasing the 64MP smartphone camera tech. The company teased the future of imaging on a smartphone and confirmed that it would launch a 64MP smartphone camera. 

At its event in China, Xiaomi stated that it would launch the upcoming 64MP smartphone camera under its sub-brand Redmi. The Redmi smartphone would have the much-talked-about Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. 

The ISOCELL sensor is large, with a 1/17-inch CMOS sensor and 0.8 microns in size. It uses 4-in-1 Pixel Binning to merge four 0.8 micron pixels into a single 1.6-micron pixel to offer 16MP images in low light situations. The sensor also allows shooting detailed RAW 64MP images in daylight.

Xiaomi has not revealed any details of the Redmi smartphone except that it would launch in India during Q4 of 2019. This could mean that Xiaomi could launch the Note 8 Pro with a 64MP camera sensor as rumoured.

At the event, Xiaomi also dropped a teaser of a Mi device that would have a 108MP camera. Xiaomi would use Samsung’s ISOCELL sensor but did not reveal its name or any details. The sensor would have a resolution of 12,032 x 9,024 pixels.

The company did not give out any details about its smartphone with a 108MP sensor either. Rumour has it that Xiaomi could launch the Mi Mix 4 with the newly introduced sensor. There are a bunch of rumours floating around on the internet that give out some specifications. We would recommend taking these unofficial reports with a pinch of salt.

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 04:37 pm

tags #Redmi #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi

