Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi CC9e could debut globally as Xiaomi Mi A3

Schematics uploaded on the FCC website share similar design with the CC9e launched in China.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi recently unveiled the new CC series in China. The company launched three new smartphones, namely CC9, CC9e, and CC9 Meitu Edition. The CC9e may launch globally as Mi A3, if one was to go by a recent listing.

A Xiaomi smartphone with the model number M1906F9SH has surfaced on the US FCC listing. Schematics uploaded on the FCC website share a similar design with the CC9e launched in China. The image also reveals an Android One logo on the back panel. This could indeed mean that Mi A3 would launch globally as a rebranded version of the CC9e.

The FCC listing also reveals that the device with model number M1906F9SH would have a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP AI primary camera. Apart from this, the dimensions of the device are similar to the CC9e. The Xiaomi smartphone measures 153mm in height and 71mm in width.

Close

XDA Developers reported on an image of the CC9e, which shows the smartphone with the codename ‘laurel_sprout. The CC9e had a codename ‘laurus’ in China, and Android One devices come with ‘_sprout’ suffix.

A Xiaomi device with the model name ‘laurus’ was recently spotted on Geekbench listings with 6GB RAM and Android 9. This further strengthens the claims of several reports suggesting the CC9e’s global debut as Mi A3. 

Lastly, the same XDA Developers report revealed that the same model number M1906F9SC with IMEI 864087040013098 was spotted on Ting’s IMEI database. The report states that IMEI databases usually tend to have the right information.

To recall, the CC9e features a 6.08-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 720 * 1520 pixels. It gets a 2.0GHz Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 4GB/ 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB storage options. In terms of camera, the CC9e gets a triple camera setup with 48MP primary camera. There is a 32MP front camera inside the water-drop notch.

First Published on Jul 9, 2019 12:19 pm

tags #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi

