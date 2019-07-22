App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 12:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC coming on July 30

The Black Shark 2 Pro will be the first Xiaomi smartphone to be powered by the SD855+ mobile chipset.

Carlsen Martin

Qualcomm’s latest flagship 800 series processor has stolen headlines across the smartphone market. Barely a week into its launch, and the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC has already been announced on several upcoming flagship smartphones.

Now, Xiaomi is joining the ranks of Nubia and Asus to launch a gaming smartphone with the new SD855+ system-on-a-chip. The new handset will be an updated edition of Xiaomi’s Black Shark 2, which launched earlier this year. The Chinese smartphone maker recently posted an image on Weibo detailing the name, release date, and chipset powering its new gaming handset.

The Black Shark 2 Pro is the third smartphone in Xiaomi’s Black Shark line up and will be the most powerful yet. According to the post on Weibo, the Black Shark 2 Pro will launch on the 30th of July. Apart from launch date and chipset, Xiaomi didn’t mention any other details about the Black Shark 2 Pro.

The non-pro variant of the phone is currently available in India on Flipkart and starts at Rs 39,999. Although we might have to wait a while before an India launch, considering the Black Shark 2 that launched earlier in March didn’t arrive in India until May.

The Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform on the Black Shark 2 Pro will offer a marginal uplift in CPU performance and deliver 15-percent faster graphics rendering as compared to the Snapdragon 855. The Snapdragon 855+ chipset uses software and hardware features to improve AI performance and improve the VR gaming experience.

Xiaomi isn’t the only smartphone maker launching a device with the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. Asus will be first to debut the chip on the ROG Phone 2, while Nubia will follow suit on an updated version of the Red Magic 3. Realme has also confirmed its first true-flagship smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest mobile platform later this year.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 12:26 pm

tags #gaming #Snapdragon #Technology #Xiaomi

