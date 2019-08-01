App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 06:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 2: The most powerful smartphone

Black Shark 2 Pro vs ROG Phone 2: Best gaming smartphone revealed.

Carlsen Martin
Asus Rog phone
Asus Rog phone

Xiaomi recently launched the world’s second smartphone to pack a Snapdragon 855+ chipset. The Black Shark 2 Pro packs a ton of impressive specs and is easily one of the most powerful smartphones on the market. But how does it fare against the world’s first Snapdragon 855 Plus smartphone; the ROG Phone 2?

Let's find out which handset his the most powerful -
ModelXiaomi Black Shark 2 ProAsus ROG Phone 2
ChipsetSnapdragon 855 PlusSnapdragon 855 Plus
Display6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 403 ppi, 60Hz6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 391 ppi, 120Hz
RAM8GB/12GB12GB
Storage128GB/256GB, UFS 3.0256GB/512GB, UFS 3.0
Rear Camera48-megapixel f/1.8 + 12-megapixel f/2.248-megapixel f/1.8 + 13-megapixel f/2.4
Front Camera20-megapixel f/2.024-megapixel f/2.4
SoftwareAndroid 9 PieAndroid 9 Pie, ROG UI
Battery4,000 mAh, 27W Fast-charging6,000 mAh, 30W Fast-charging, 10W Reverse Charging
Starting PriceCNY 3,499 (Roughly Rs 35,000)CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 30,000)

Display – Winner (ROG Phone 2)

While the Black Shark 2 Pro is touting a 240Hz touch report rate, it isn’t the same as refresh rate. Xiaomi’s latest gaming handset uses a 60Hz AMOLED panel as compared to the 120Hz AMOLED screen on the ROG Phone 2. But it isn’t just the refresh rate; the ROG Phone 2 also features a 108-percent DCI-P3 coverage – as compared to the 100-percent on the Black Shark 2 Pro – and HDR10 technology. The ROG Phone 2 clearly has the better display here.

Close

Performance – Winner (ROG Phone 2)

related news

On the performance front, both devices won’t disappoint. The SD855+ SoC on the Black Shark 2 Pro and ROG Phone 2 is engineered to deliver superior performance. Both phones also get UFS 3.0 storage and up to 12GB of RAM. However, the 120Hz refresh rate does play into the performance factor. The 60Hz screen on the Black Shark 2 Pro will limit frame rates, even on games that allow you to surpass the 60fps threshold. A 120Hz display is a more future-proof solution and will allow you to take full advantage of the higher specs.

Battery – Winner (Black Shark 2 Pro)

The ROG Phone 2 has a much bigger battery than the Black Shark 2 Pro. But the charging speed of both phones is pretty much even, which means the Xiaomi’s gaming smartphone will reach a full charge much before the ROG Phone 2. Additionally, the 120Hz display is going to eat up more battery life than a 60Hz panel. In terms of battery, the Black Shark 2 Pro does have the edge.

Design – Tie

Xiaomi’s Black Shark 2 Pro is essentially a vanilla Back Shark 2 with additional LED lights and a revamped back cover. On the other hand, the ROG Phone 2 gets a glass back and aluminium finish as well as integrated AirTriggers to enhance the gaming experience. However, the premium materials on the body make the ROG Phone 2 much heavier.

Camera – Tie

Both phones have very similar camera setups on the front and back. Camera shouldn’t be an area of concern if you’re buying a gaming smartphone. But rest assured both devices will yield decent results.

SoftwareWinner (ROG Phone 2)

On the software front, both phones run on near-stock Android, but the ROG Phone 2 lets you switch between operating systems. If you want to switch between Asus’ customised OS that’s fine-tuned for gaming.

Price – Tie

For 5K less, if affordability is the only factor, the Black Shark 2 Pro is an easy winner. But when looking at the price from a ‘value’ perspective, the ROG Phone 2 seems like a compelling option, especially considering the 120Hz display and switchable OS.

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 06:18 pm

tags #Asus #gaming #Xiaomi

