XDR Shigella: 5 points about drug-resistant stomach bug spreading across US

An antibiotic-resistant strain of shigella is spreading across the US (Representative Image)

An antibiotic-resistant strain of the Shigella bacteria is spreading across the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a health advisory issued February 24. The highly contagious shigella bacterial infection causes inflammatory diarrhoea. Symptoms can also be aggravated to fever, abdominal cramping and tenesmus. Here is what we know so far about drug-resistant shigellosis:

Shigellosis, the intestinal infection caused by shigella, is easily transmissible. It can be transmitted by the fecal-oral route, directly through person-to-person contact including sexual contact, and indirectly through contaminated food, water, and other routes, the CDC said.

Patients usually recover without treatment. But if they infection is severe, they may be prescribed a course of antibiotics. However, the XDR strain of shigella is resistant to antibiotics that are typically used to treat it. These antibiotics include azithromycin, ciprofloxacin, ceftriaxone and ampicillin, among others.

“The CDC has been monitoring an increase in extensively drug-resistant (XDR) Shigella infections (shigellosis) reported through national surveillance systems,” the US government agency said in its press release.

Last year, 5% of Shigella infections in the US were caused by the XDR strain of drug-resistant bacteria. This is a big jump from 2015, when no infections from this strain were reported.

Historically, the infection has mostly affected young children between the ages of 1 and 4. However, adults made up a majority of new reported infections. The increase was reported primarily from “gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, people experiencing homelessness, people with HIV and international travellers,” the CDC said.