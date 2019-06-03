WWDC 2019: What to expect from Apple's annual developers meet

The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2019 starts tonight where Apple would officially unveil iOS 13, macOS 10.15, tvOS 13, and watchOS 6. There is a possibility that the tech giant would also launch new hardware, including the awaited Mac Pro. Here is everything we know about what is expected from Apple’s mega-developer event at McEnery Conventional center, California.

iOS 13

One of the biggest announcements expected at the event is iOS 13. We have already got an unofficial first look of the OS with Dark Mode through screenshots. The biggest noticeable change would be in the dock section of the home screen, which is comparatively darker than the current tone when Dark Mode has been enabled. The Music app too would get a makeover with a completely black background, which would not only save some battery but also be easy on the eyes. While taking a screenshot, the interface shows a blurred version of the wallpaper with markup tools at the bottom.

Apple is also said to unify the features of Find my Friends and Find my iPhone into a single app called ‘Find My’. The ‘Reminders’ app would get a redesign in iOS 13, which would also come to macOS 10.15. The new Reminders app has a large sidebar which includes separate options like ‘Today’, ‘Scheduled’, ‘Flagged’, and ‘All’. Users can also look for previously set reminders via the search option.

For iPad, the new update would enable support for multiple app windows using a new “detachable panel” style interface. According to 9to5Mac, each window would contain sheets that are attached to a portion of the screen and can be easily moved around freely. Other rumours include a revamped Home screen and support for mouse input via accessibility.



iOS 13.0 (17A3457I) Early March build with the new Volume Indicator pic.twitter.com/YBehX8RIPZ

— Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) June 2, 2019

Lastly, the Volume HUD, which has been placed in the centre of the screen all these years, would get a refresh too. Ben Geskin uploaded a few images which show the possible placement of the Volume HUD. According to Geskin, Apple could place the HUD vertically on the top left or right, or even at the top left corner, over the cellular operator information layout. He confirmed that these images are not a part of the final version but renders taken from early March build beta version.

macOS 10.15

At the event, we may possibly see Apple focusing on its project Marzipan for macOS 10.15. The tech basically would let iPad apps port to Mac. Last year, Apple gave a demo of the tech by bringing News and Home to Mac.

The company is also rumoured to kill iTunes, 18 years after its launch. Apple would replace iTunes with a brand new ‘Music’ app with a new design. The new Mac update is also expected to come with Screen Time, Apple Watch authentication, Shortcuts, and the ‘Find My’ app.

watchOS 6 and tvOS 13

watchOS 6 is expected to bring in a bunch of new enhancements for Apple Watch. The upcoming update is expected to come with new watch faces like ‘California’, ‘Gradient’, ‘X-Large’, etc. New complications like audio-books, battery life, hearing aids, external noise measure are also expected to be introduced. With watchOS 6, Apple is rumoured to introduce a dedicated App Store for Watch-related apps and faces.

For tvOS 13, there is not much known about what Apple would include in the next update. It is expected that Apple could allow multiple users on tvOS 13 for TV+ launching later this year.