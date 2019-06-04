WWDC 2019: Apple introduces updated Mac Pro costing Rs 4 lakh with up to 28-core Intel CPU

Apple brought some serious hardware to WWDC this year in the form of a significant update to the Mac Pro. The company's flagship desktop got its first major update since 2013.

The new Mac Pro is designed for content creators, packing some really heavy-duty components. The entry-level Mac Pro starts at $5,999 (Rs 4,15,643) and packs an 8-core Xeon CPU, 32GB of RAM, a Radeon Pro 580X GPU and 256GB SSD. The top-end Mac Pro will feature a 28-core Intel Xeon processor and 64 PCI Express lanes.

The new Mac Pro also features 12 DIMM slots for up to a whopping 1.5TB of RAM. While the base configuration features a Radeon Pro 580X, the Mac Pro can accommodate up to four AMD Radeon Pro Vega II GPUs. It is equipped with eight PCI slots and up to 4TB of SSD storage and a 1400-watt power supply. The Afterburner graphics ASIC can process six billion pixels per second and playback three streams of 8K video RAW. There is support for up to 2 MPX modules, which feature Thunderbolt support, and can each take up to 500-watts of power.

Apple has incorporated the same "cheese grater" design from previous models, which offers much better customisability than the "trash can" aesthetic used in the 2013 Mac Pro. The 2019 Mac Pro boasts a stainless-steel frame and aluminium case. The handle on the top that sits in the middle of the case can be used to remove the frame and gain unfettered access to the Mac Pro's interior. Apart from unrestricted access, the "cheese grater" design also offers better air flow.

Considering the base version of the Mac Pro costs $5,999, this isn't a machine for average users. The new Mac Pro is likely to compete with Windows desktops engineered to handle hardcore video-editing and multimedia applications. And, while no amount of money you spend on a creative tool will make you better at creating, the Mac Pro will help with quality control and making things faster, which is what creative professionals spend a lot of money for.