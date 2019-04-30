App
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2019 09:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wrong vote can turn your child into a watchman/ vendor: Navjot Singh Sidhu

All professions mentioned by the Congress leader in the jibe are in some way or the other associated with the Prime Minister

Jagyaseni Biswas
Navjot Sidhu
Navjot Sidhu
Whatsapp

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu warned voters on April 29 that a "wrong vote" could turn their children into "tea-sellers, pakoda sellers, or chowkidars (Watchmen)".

All the three professions mentioned by the former BJP leader are associated with the Prime Minister.

All of Narendra Modi's comments regarding these professions have been translated into multiple viral memes on various social media platforms and have repeatedly been used by the Opposition parties to attack the ruling BJP.

A wrong vote, Sidhu said, can turn the children of the voter’s into chaiwalas, pakodewalas, or chowkidars. “Better prevent and prepare, rather than repent,” he tweeted.

To take on trolls, last month, the PM launched the “Main Bhi Chowkidar” campaign and changed his Twitter handle to “Chowkidar Narendra Modi”. Following suit, nearly every union minister associated with the party, Modi’s supporters, and members of the saffron cadre added the suffix to their Twitter handle.

Sidhu, who is a star campaigner of the Congress party, was barred from campaigning for three days by the Election Commission recently for warning the Muslim community in Bihar against dividing its vote.

While attending an election rally in Bihar’s Katihar, he said: “I will like to warn you Muslim brothers, they are dividing you by bringing people like Owaisi (AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi). They are raising a new party here, they want to divide and win.”

 
First Published on Apr 30, 2019 09:11 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha Elections 2019 #Politics

