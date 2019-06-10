App
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Writer to sue publisher for $13mn for cancelling book deal over social media bad rep

The Jordanian American writer stated that her tweet was not racist and that it did not even occur to her, given she is an immigrant woman of colour herself.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Author Natasha Tynes (Image: Instagram/ Natasha Tynes)
World Bank Group employee Natasha Tynes, an American of Jordanian origin, was eagerly awaiting the June release of her book – ‘They Called Me Wyatt’ on which she had toiled for four years.

But things took a sudden nosedive after she called out a Washington DC Metro employee on May 10 for eating on the train.

She tweeted the photo of a black Metro employee eating inside the train, which amounts to breaking transit authority rules but it was immediately slammed on Twitter.

Her tweet went viral and resulted in violent social media backlash. Netizens accused her of being “anti-black”, “entitled”, and a “terrible person”. The commotion around her comments cost Tynes her book deal and allegedly made her suicidal too, said a report from Buzzfeed News.

Tynes filed a lawsuit against Rare Bird Books, which was supposed to publish the book revolving around the murder of a Jordanian student in Maryland.

Suing the publication for $13 million, she claimed that the California-based publishers breached their contract with her and defamed her in public making false accusations, that resulted in “extreme emotional distress”.

Tynes alleged in her lawsuit that she had to be hospitalised for acute chest pain and anxiety. She further complained that she had to flee the US fearing for the safety of her family after she was subject to death threats on social media over the tweet.

Tynes deleted the tweet later and also apologised. Noticing that the move didn’t stop inviting racial slurs against her, she deactivated her Twitter account and removed her personal website too.

In her complaint, she stated that her tweet was not racist and that it did not even occur to her, given she is an immigrant woman of colour herself.

However, David Eisen, an attorney for the publication dubbed her lawsuit “baseless”, stating that anyway only around 50 copies of her books were pre-ordered and barely a hundred more were supposed to be printed.

An association of metro workers, on the other hand, said that Tynes was ignorant of the fact that bus operators often get less than 20 minutes to eat and move to the next access point.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 04:54 pm

tags #trends #world

