Worm Moon: What is it and when to watch it on Holi eve

Moneycontrol News
Mar 07, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST

Worm Moon: It's called so because the full moon coincides with the time when the ground starts to thaw and earthworms begin to appear in the warmer parts of North America.

The Worm Moon is also sometimes referred to by three other names. (Representative image)

Worm Moon, as the March full moon is called, will be visible around 6.10 pm on March 7. It is also known as the final full moon of the astronomical winter season.

The winter astronomical season began on December 21 with the winter solstice and will end on March 21, with the spring equinox. The duration of any astronomical season is 90-92 days.

As per Skymet, “March equinox marks the start of spring in the Northern Hemisphere, while it’s beginning of autumn in Southern Hemisphere. For the northerners, March full moon is called as the worm moon as it is at the same time of the year when earthworms emerge from the soils."

