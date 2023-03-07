Worm Moon: What is it and when to watch it on Holi eve

The Worm Moon is also sometimes referred to by three other names. (Representative image)

Worm Moon, as the March full moon is called, will be visible around 6.10 pm on March 7. It is also known as the final full moon of the astronomical winter season.

The winter astronomical season began on December 21 with the winter solstice and will end on March 21, with the spring equinox. The duration of any astronomical season is 90-92 days.

As per Skymet, “March equinox marks the start of spring in the Northern Hemisphere, while it’s beginning of autumn in Southern Hemisphere. For the northerners, March full moon is called as the worm moon as it is at the same time of the year when earthworms emerge from the soils."

It's called Worm Moon since it coincides with the time when the ground starts to thaw and earthworms begin to appear in the warmer parts of North America. The Worm Moon is also sometimes referred to by three other names: Sap Moon (since it marks the time for the harvesting of maple sap), Lenten Moon (since the moon falls during the Christian observance of Lent), and Crow Moon (since it is associated with the cawing of the crows, which marks the end of winter).

As per several spiritual traditions, the full moon is a period of heightened energy and the worm moon is believed to be extremely powerful. The year 2023 is set to witness 13 full moons instead of 12 with two supermoons set to happen in the month of August. A supermoon is closer to the Earth and appears larger in the sky.

