World's richest man vs mother of autistic girl: ‘Pure bullying’

An Australian woman who owns a small business said she is being threatened of legal action by French luxury fashion house Kenzo over the name of her brand. Kenzo is owned by LVMH, the luxury empire belonging to French billionaire Bernard Arnault, the world's richest man.

Rim Daghmash launched Kenz Beauty a year ago and named it after her daughter Kenzie.

“This man here is the wealthiest person on earth,” Daghmash said in a video on TikTok and Instagram, explaining how Kenzo is allegedly trying to threaten her start-up. She said she left her full-time job a year ago after her daughter was diagnosed with autism and committed herself to her child’s therapy.

“I launched this business to tell the world that autistic kids are beautiful. We were inspired by Kenzie’s beauty and we’ve called the business Kenz Beauty. Because autistic kids are beautiful,” Daghmash said.

Moneycontrol News