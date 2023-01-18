 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World's oldest person dies at 118 in France

AFP
Jan 18, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST

World's oldest person, French nun Lucile Randon, known as Sister Andre, was born in southern France on February 11, 1904, when World War I was still a decade away. Guinness World Records officially acknowledged her status in April last year.

In 2021, Lucile Randon survived catching COVID-19, which infected 81 residents of her nursing home.

The world's oldest known person, French nun Lucile Randon, has died aged 118, a spokesman told AFP on Tuesday. Randon, known as Sister Andre, was born in southern France on February 11, 1904, when World War I was still a decade away.

She died in her sleep at her nursing home in Toulon, spokesman David Tavella said.

"There is great sadness but... it was her desire to join her beloved brother. For her, it's a liberation," Tavella, of the Sainte-Catherine-Laboure nursing home, told AFP.

The sister was long feted as the oldest European, before the death of Japan's Kane Tanaka aged 119 last year left her the longest-lived person on Earth.

Guinness World Records officially acknowledged her status in April 2022.

Randon was born in the year New York opened its first subway and when the Tour de France had only been staged once.