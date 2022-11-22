World’s ‘oldest’ babies born from embryos frozen 30 years ago

Timothy and Lydia Ridgeway were born from embryos frozen in 1992

On October 31, 2022, a pair of twins were born from what may be the longest-frozen embryos to ever result in a live birth. Timothy and Lydia were born in Oregon from embryos frozen in 1992, making them the world’s ‘oldest’ twins on a technicality.

For some context, 1992 was the year when Bill Clinton ran for president and Satyajit Ray brought home an Oscar.

Also in 1992, two embryos were created for an anonymous married couple using IVF, reports CNN. The embryos were frozen on April 22, 1992, and remained in cold storage at a West Coast fertility lab until 2007, when the couple donated them to the National Embryo Donation Center (NEDC).

More than a decade later, the frozen embryos led to the birth of Rachel and Philip Ridgeway’s twin babies.

Rachel and Philip Ridgeway were looking through embryo donor databases when they came across the embryos frozen in 1992.

The Ridgeways specifically looked in a category called “special consideration,” which means embryos for whom it had been difficult to find recipients. They assumed that the embryos listed with earlier donor numbers must have been kept the longest.

“We weren’t looking to get the embryos that have been frozen the longest in the world,” Philip Ridgeway told CNN. “We just wanted the ones that had been waiting the longest.”

Five embryos were thawed on February 28 this year, of which two were not viable. The remaining three were implanted into Rachel Ridgeway.

Two of the transfers were successful and the Ridgeways welcomed their twins on October 31 this year.

“I was 5 years old when God gave life to Lydia and Timothy, and he’s been preserving that life ever since,” said Philip. “In a sense, they’re our oldest children, even though they’re our smallest children.”