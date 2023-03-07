World's most premature twins, born 152 days into pregnancy, celebrate 1st birthday. Watch their journey

Adrial Luka Nadarajah and Adiah Laelynn with their parents. (Image: Screengrab from video @GWR/Twitter)

When Canada-based parents Shakina Rajendram and Kevin Nadarajah found out they were expecting twins they were ecstatic. But things took a serious turn when doctors told the couple that their children won’t survive when Shakina went into labout at 21 weeks and five days early. Now, Adiah Laelynn and Adrial Luka Nadarajah celebrated their first birthday on March 4 this year after months in the hospital and intensive child care.

The twins also hold the Guinness World Record of being the most premature twins at 152 days. The last record was at 155 days. They are also the ‘lightest twins at birth’ and had a combined weight of 750 grams.

Parents of the twins fought for days to get their children the proper medical care. Most hospitals in Toronto would not attempt to save babies born before 22 weeks. When Shakina didn’t give birth and the labour went in to 21 weeks and six days, Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto which has facilities for special neonatal intensive care, said yes to the transfer of the mother.

The babies were born right at 22 weeks, post 1 am. Guinness World Records has shared the journey of the whole pregnancy on Twitter announcing the children to be new record holders.

Watch the video here:

Brain bleeding, lung disease, fluid management, sepsis and breathing were some of the problems the newborns faced. They were in the NICU (Intensive care unit for children) for over six months before being released.

The parents say that they both have unique personalities – Adiah is more active while Adrial likes to observe more.