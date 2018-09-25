App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 08:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

World's 'most expensive' pair of shoes worth Rs 1.23 billion ready for launch in Dubai

The Passion Diamond Shoes, with a price tag of Rs 1.23 billion feature hundreds of diamonds, together with two imposing D-flawless diamonds of 15 carats each.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The world's "most expensive" pair of shoes worth $17 million will be launched in the UAE on September 26, a media report said Tuesday.

The luxury footwear, made from diamonds and real gold, was designed and created over a period of nine months, Khaleej Times reported.

The Passion Diamond Shoes, with a price tag of 62.4 million dirham ($17 million or Rs 1.23 billion), feature hundreds of diamonds, together with two imposing D-flawless diamonds of 15 carats each, the report said.

The pair, created by the UAE-based brand Jada Dubai in collaboration with Passion Jewellers, will be launched at the world's only 7-star hotel, Burj Al Arab, on Wednesday, it said.

related news

The report claimed that the footwear is the world's "most expensive", as previously, Debbie Wingham high heels were considered the most expensive footwear costing $15.1 million (55.4 million dirham).

The shoes on display at the launch event is a prototype of 36 EU, but after the sale it will be made for the specific size of the customer that will own the Passion Diamond Shoes.

"Jada Dubai designs only shoes with diamonds. For the launch of our second collection, we wanted to create a piece that is truly unique in the world using very rare diamonds," Maria Majari, co-founder and creative director of Jada Dubai, who designed the shoes, was quoted as saying in the report.

She said that approximately 50 guests including VIPs, ultra-high-net-worth individuals and media are invited for the launch event.

Majari said the $17 million price for the Passion Diamond Shoes is fixed and there will be no sales at the event. There is only one pair of shoes that will be made in the specific size of the customer who will buy it.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 08:37 pm

tags #Trending News #World News

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.