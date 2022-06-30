World’s first bunk beds in economy class are coming soon to this airline

Air New Zealand will launch bunk beds for its economy class passengers on long-haul flights by 2024, the airline has announced. This will be the first time in the world that passengers on economy class will have sleep pods to stretch their legs out and get some shut-eye during long distance flights.

Air New Zealand announced its "Skynest" concept, which will feature six pods on its new Boeing 787 Dreamliners, on Tuesday.

“For Economy customers, the Skynest concept, first announced in 2020, will be a world-first,” New Zealand's national carrier said in a statement. The airline chief executive has promised it will be a “game-changer” for economy class travelling – where up until now, passengers did not have an option to lie down on long haul flights.

"We wanted to offer our Economy customers a lie-flat option and that's how Skynest was born. It's going to be a real game changer for the economy travel experience,” said CEO Greg Foran.

The bunk bed-style Skynest will be introduced on ultra long-haul flights – which are non-stop flights of more than 16 hours. This is among several other changes that Air New Zealand has announced for its premium economy and business class.

The Guardian reported that regular economy passengers will be sold normal, non-reclining seats. They will, however, be able to book four-hour sessions in the sleep pods at an additional cost.

Each pod will come with a USB charging point, curtains for privacy and ventilation outlets. The mattress and pillow will be changed by the cabin crew after every booking.

The airline expects the sleeping pods to be in huge demands, so passengers will only be able to book one lie-in session per flight.