World’s clearest UFO photo found after it went missing 30 years ago

The Calvine photo is considered the best photograph of a UFO ever captured. (Image credit: TheProjectUnity/Twitter)

In August 1990, two hikers near Calvine in Scotland took a photograph of a mysterious flying object in the sky. The photograph was lost for decades and became the object of much speculation and many conspiracy theories. It has now been found and revealed to the public for the very first time, reports Newsweek.

The picture shows a bizarre, diamond-shaped metallic object hovering in the sky, with a fighter jet flying behind it. According to the hikers who snapped the picture, the UFO emitted a low hum as it hovered in the sky for around 10 minutes.

The photographers of the what came to be dubbed as the "Calvine photo" remain anonymous – but the picture has been found thanks to the 13-year quest of British journalist David Clarke.



Calvine UFO image has settled the debate as to whether a good quality image would be enough to sway the hardened sceptics. The answer is no, they're still refusing to accept what's in front of them and are instead suggesting it's a pond / lake. pic.twitter.com/1qYomJMvUb

— Project Unity (@TheProjectUnity) August 16, 2022

According to The Independent , the hikers took six photographs of UFO and shared them with shared with Scotland's Daily Record newspaper. The newspaper in turn shared them with the Ministry of Defence, but for reasons that remain unclear, the photographs disappeared from the public eye. They were never published and remained missing for 32 years, until Clarke, currently an associate professor at Sheffield Hallam University, managed to trace one back to former Royal Air Force (RAF) press officer Craig Lindsay, who had held onto one of the last remaining original print.

This is the first time that the picture, described as the world’s clearest photo of a UFO ever taken, has been revealed to the public.

"Oddly, despite all the publicity, the two chaps who took the photographs have never come forward," Clarke told Newsweek.

"The negatives have never been seen since they reached the Ministry of Defence. Now, the Ministry of Defence say that they returned them to the Daily Record, but the Daily Record say they never received them and they have no idea what happened to them. So there's a lot of questions to be answered."