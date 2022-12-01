 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World’s best workplaces 2022: A look at top 10 great places to work

Moneycontrol News
Dec 01, 2022 / 07:18 PM IST

Fortune’s list of the world’s best workplaces in 2022 identified winning organisations by surveying early 4.5 million employees worldwide.

Fortune’s list of the world’s best workplaces in 2022 identified winning organisations by surveying early 4.5 million employees worldwide. Compiled with research partner ‘Great Place to Work,’ the list assessed organisations “on their efforts to create great workplaces and positively impact people and communities.”

To be considered, companies must have more than 5,000 employees, with 40% of those located outside the headquarters country. The companies must also have appeared on a national Best Workplaces list in five or more countries.

Here’s a look at the top 10 of the world’s best workplaces in 2022:

10. Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies with its headquarters in Kalamazoo, Michigan, United States. 85% of the company’s 48,000 employees called it a great place to work, with 91% saying they were able to take time off when needed.

9. SC Johnson