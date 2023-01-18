‘World’s best job’ in UAE comes with $100,000 salary, luxury hotel stay. See details

An island in Abu Dhabi is looking for a brand ambassador and has even declared a competition to find one for what it claims is the "world's best job". The salary for Yas Island's brand ambassador will be $100,000 plus other perks which include a luxury hotel stay and exclusive world-class entertainment experiences across Yas Island Abu Dhabi, among others.

The competition was opened by Kevin Hart, CIO (Chief Island Officer) of Yas Island. Applications are open from January 9 to 23 and candidates are invited to send their video applications on hireme.yasisland.com, before a jury selects a shortlist of five by January 26. The winner for the 'World's Best Job' will be announced on February 3.

Among other perks, the winner will get a $100,000 prize to start, in addition to a Business Class flight to Abu Dhabi, a stay at the Fabulous Suite at W Abu Dhabi Yas Island home for 60 days and have access to delightful spa and dining experiences at the hotel.

The new ambassador will ride in style in a luxury car for the duration of their stay and also get to experience Formula Yas 3000 Driving Experience on the Formula 1 track. The winner will receive a 60-day club membership at Yas Links Golf Package complete with golfing sessions, a press release stated.

If you think this is a lot to process, there's more in store for the winning candidate. They will also get to scale to new heights with the indoor adventure hub, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, featuring two record-breaking experiences with indoor climbing and indoor skydiving. The winner will also be granted two Yas Theme Parks Gold Annual Passes, for unlimited access to Yas Island's award-winning theme parks, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi.

