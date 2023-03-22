World Water Day 2023: History, significance and theme

The theme for the 2023 World Water Day is accelerating the change to solve the water and sanitation crisis.

World Water Day 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 22. First observed in 1993, the objective of World Water Day is to raise awareness and inspire action to tackle the water and sanitation crisis. Additionally, here are few other reasons why World Water Day is celebrated:





Only 2.5% of the water on the Earth's surface is fresh and suitable for consumption by human beings



The natural recycling process ensures that the amount of fresh water on Earth remains constant, but rise in demand for clean water and increase in global population are emerging as serious threats in preserving fresh water



A failure to efficiently use water can significantly impact future generations

World Water Day is observed by the United Nations (UN) in coordination with UN-Water. The UN also releases a World Water Development Report every year



On December 22 1992, the UN General Assembly accepted a resolution which declared the 22 March to be observed as "World Water Day" from the following year. During the COVID-19 pandemic phase, the day was observed virtually due to restrictions imposed to reduce the spread of the virus. The 2023 World Water Day coincides with the start of the UN 2023 World Water Conference that is to be held in New York from March 22-24.

The theme for the 2023 World Water Day is “accelerating the change to solve the water and sanitation crisis”. The theme calls for public to alter the way they use, consume and manager water in their lives. This will assist in achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6- water and sanitation for all by 2030.

World Water Day is a significant day in the global calendar since water conservation and use is essential to maintain the social, environmental and economic well-being of all communities. Fresh water has been used for many different aspects such as culture, health, nutrition, and integrity of nature. Discarding these aspects can put the health of our ecosystems in jeopardy.