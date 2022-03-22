World Water Day 2022: 'Heartening to see water conversation become mass movement,' says PM Modi

World Water Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to reaffirm the pledge to save water.

Measures such as the government’s has ensured water conservation and access to clean drinking water in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of World Water Day.

“Over the last few years, it is heartening to see water conversation become a mass movement, with innovative efforts taking place in all parts of the nation. I would like to appreciate all those individuals and organisations who are working towards saving water,” PM Modi tweeted.



Over the last few years, it is heartening to see water conversation become a mass movement, with innovative efforts taking place in all parts of the nation. I would like to appreciate all those individuals and organisations who are working towards saving water.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2022

Since 1993, March 22 has been marked as " World Water Day " every year to highlight the importance of freshwater.

According to the United Nations (UN), ‘World Water Day’ celebrates water and is meant to raise awareness about 2.2 billion people living without access to safe water. “It is about taking action to tackle the global water crisis.”

One of the main focuses of World Water Day is to support the achievement of ‘Sustainable Development Goal 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.’

Why is it important?

According to the UN, one in three people lives without safe drinking water even today. By 2050, up to 5.7 billion people may be living in areas where water is scarce for at least one month a year.

Observance of the World Water Day seeks to reaffirm that water and sanitation measures are key to reducing poverty, achieving environmental sustainability and economic growth.

History of World Water Day

The idea of celebrating such a day first came up in 1992, the year in which the UN Conference on Environment and Development took place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The same year, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring March 22 every year as ‘World Day for Water’, to be observed starting 1993.

Other celebrations and events were added subsequently. The ‘International Year of Cooperation in the Water Sphere 2013’ and the ‘International Decade for Action on Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028’.