 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

World Tuberculosis Day 2023: History, significance and theme

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 07:07 AM IST

World Tuberculosis Day will be observed on Friday, March 24. The significance of World Tuberculosis Day is to educate the world about the impact of tuberculosis, globally.

The theme for 2023 World Tuberculosis Day is Yes. We can end TB.

World Tuberculosis Day will be observed on Friday, March 24. The significance of World Tuberculosis Day is to educate the world about the impact of tuberculosis.

World Tuberculosis Day is observed to reflect on the progress made in the fight against the disease and to refocus on the commitment to eradicate the epidemic. Additionally, World Tuberculosis Day also offers a reminder that tuberculosis is not merely a health disorder but also a social issue since malnutrition and poverty also contribute to spread of the disorder.

History of World Tuberculosis Day

On March 24 1882, Dr. Robert Koch announced the discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacterium that causes tuberculosis. The discovery was the most critical step taken towards the control and elimination of tuberculosis. Officially, the first World Tuberculosis Day was first celebrated in 1982 on the 100th anniversary of Dr. Koch's announcement.