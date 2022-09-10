English
    World Suicide Prevention Day: Its history, the theme this year

    World Suicide Prevention Day 2022: The observance aims to encourage well-informed action globally to prevent suicides.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 10, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST
    World Suicide Prevention Day draws attention to the need to make suicide prevention a public health priority. (Representational image)

    September 10 is observed each year as World Suicide Prevention Day in an effort to focus attention on the issue and send out the message that suicides are preventable.

    Established by the International Association for Suicide Prevention and the  World Health Organization in 2003, the observance aims to encourage well-informed action globally to prevent suicides.

    In 2021, a triennial theme of "creating hope through action” was chosen for the global observance.

    The World Health Organization has said creating hope through action will help show to people experiencing suicidal thoughts that there is hope for them and they are cared for and supported.

     

    The theme also seeks to suggest that every action, big or small, can offer hope to those in distress, WHO added.

    It also illuminates the need to make suicide prevention a public health priority.

    "Building on this theme and spreading this message over the three years, a world can be envisioned where suicides are not so prevalent," the global health agency said.

    According to WHO estimates, over 7 lakh people die by suicide around the world each year. "Millions of people suffer intense grief or are otherwise profoundly impacted by suicidal behaviours," it said.

    Each death by suicide is a public health concern, and by raising awareness about the issue and encouraging the world to take action, instances of suicides can be reduced, WHO added.

    If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please reach out immediately to a suicide prevention helpline. You can find some phone numbers and contact information here:

    Suicide prevention Helpline Box BoX

    iCall Psychosocial Helpline - 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

    Aasra - 91-9820466726 (24 hour helpline)

    Mitram Foundation - +91 80 2572 2573 or +91-90197 08133 from 10 am to 4 pm on all days.

    Samaritans Mumbai - +91 84229 84528 / +91 84229 84529 / +91 84229 84530 (5 pm to 8 pm, all days)

     

     

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #mental health #Suicide prevention #World Suicide Prevention Day 2022
    first published: Sep 10, 2022 11:13 am
