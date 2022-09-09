World Suicide Prevention Day: In Faridabad, a mother’s fight for justice after losing son to suicide

Aarti Malhotra with son Arvey (Image credit: aartimalhotra82/Instagram)

More than six months after she lost her son to suicide, Aarti Malhotra is still fighting for justice.

Arvey Malhotra, a 16-year-old student of Delhi Public School, Faridabad, died by suicide in February. The teenager had reportedly been bullied and sexually assaulted at school.

Before Arvey jumped off the roof of his building in Faridabad, he left a note for his mother in which he wrote, "This school has killed me. Specially higher authorities... tell ninna and bade papa about my sexuality and whatever happened with me. And please try to handle them… You are wonderful, strong, beautiful and amazing.”

His mother, a teacher at the same school, says that the bullying started when Arvey reached class 6. The children at his school would tease and bully him about his sexuality.

“Everything was fine until class 5. Class 6 onwards his friends started bullying him,” Aarti Malhotra told Times of India.

“They used to call him gay, chhakka, ladkiyon jaisa,” and teased him mercilessly. “He used to ask me about different types of sexuality and was worried if what his friends said was actually true,” she said.

Aarti told Humans of Bombay that things took a turn for the worse when her son reached the ninth grade. He told his mother that his bullies had once blindfolded him and forced him to strip.

“I was shocked. My son’s bullies became his sexual assaulters,” she said.

She alleges that the school refused to take any action against the bullies and instead dismissed Arvey’s complaints as “nautanki” or drama.

Arvey slipped into depression as the bullying got worse, and visits to multiple therapists did little to help.

“Thankfully, one therapist helped him a lot. Within 6 months, he was healthier and calmer. He said, ‘I want to sing’. I enrolled him in a class,” Aarti told Humans of Bombay. But when school reopened, “he got triggered,” she said.

On February 24, while Aarti was away from home, she got a call from residents of her building who asked her to rush back, saying that Arvey had “done something.

“I told them to take him to the hospital and when I got there, he was declared dead; he’d jumped from the 15th floor,” the mother said in her heartbreaking account. “I sobbed… my entire world had been taken away from me.”

Aarti alleges that she was terminated from her job soon afterwards. Another teacher at DPS, whom Arvey had accused of harassment, was arrested. She was bailed out after a few days.

“It’s been 6 months since my son left the world and I’ve been in and out of the police station. The school didn’t even hold a prayer for his lost soul,” says the heartbroken mother, who is still fighting for justice.

Aarti today runs an Instagram account in her son’s memory, where she is still demanding action against the teachers and school authorities who did little to help her son.

“Teachers killed my Arvey… I hope parents question schools, if their kids are safe at school!” reads one of the posts on the account.

“I won’t forgive them. I’ve nothing to lose now and I’ll make sure my son’s soul rests in peace,” Aarti told Humans of Bombay.

Aarti says that teachers and the school covered up for the students who abused her son. “The school authorities have stooped so low in trying to cover up this whole thing. They cared more about their reputation than the life of my son,” she was quoted as saying by The Citizen.

“I even told them [school authorities] about the sexual assault and how it had happened multiple times in the washroom during breaks. I got a reply a month later saying that five of the kids who were named had left the school and there was no evidence against the other three and they were denying the crime, so the school wouldn't be able to take any action,” she claims.

“Do I have to bear the burden of showing evidence? How do I get evidence from the washroom? What bigger proof was there than the very visible trauma that my child was going through. What's worse, I was even threatened that if I would keep pursuing the matter, I would be forced to admit my child to another school.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please reach out immediately to a suicide prevention helpline. You can find some phone numbers and contact information here:

iCall Psychosocial Helpline - 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Aasra - 91-9820466726 (24 hour helpline)

Mitram Foundation - +91 80 2572 2573 or +91-90197 08133 from 10 am to 4 pm on all days.

Samaritans Mumbai - +91 84229 84528 / +91 84229 84529 / +91 84229 84530 (5 pm to 8 pm, all days)