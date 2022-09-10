World Suicide Prevention Day: Famous people we have lost to suicide

World Suicide Prevention Day is observed on September 10 to raise awareness about suicide prevention. According to the World Health Organisation, “10th of September each year focuses attention on the issue, reduces stigma and raises awareness among organisations, government, and the public, giving a singular message that suicide can be prevented.”

Over 7 lakh people a year die by suicide around the world each year. Here are some celebrities we have lost to suicide over the last few years alone:

Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain was a celebrated American chef, author and television personality. He was found dead of an apparent suicide by hanging in 2018. Bourdain battled substance abuse and mental health issues. At the time of his death, he was 61.

Avicii

The famous Swedish DJ and producer Avicii (real name Tim Bergling) rose to prominence in 2011 with his single ‘Levels’. In 2018, he reportedly died by suicide at the age of 28. His family later released a statement, a part of which read: “He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could now not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in.”

Robin Williams

A beloved celebrity, counted among the world’s greatest comedians, Robin Williams died by suicide in 2014. The final autopsy report noted that he suffered from severe depression, which is believed to be a leading contributor to his suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput

The Bollywood actor was found dead in his Mumbai home in 2020. He was 34. Rajput’s death sent shockwaves through the country. His last film, Dil Bechara, was release posthumously.

Kurt Cobain

The American musician - lead guitarist and vocalist of Nirvana - died of a self-inflicted gun wound in 1994. Kurt Cobain was 27 at the time of his death. During the last few years of his life, he reportedly struggled with addiction and depression.

Pratyusha Banerjee

The television actor, best known for her role in Balika Vadhu, was found dead in her Mumbai apartment in 2016. She reportedly died of suicide by hanging.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please reach out immediately to a suicide prevention helpline. You can find some phone numbers and contact information here:

iCall Psychosocial Helpline - 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Aasra - 91-9820466726 (24 hour helpline)

Mitram Foundation - +91 80 2572 2573 or +91-90197 08133 from 10 am to 4 pm on all days.

Samaritans Mumbai - +91 84229 84528 / +91 84229 84529 / +91 84229 84530 (5 pm to 8 pm, all days)